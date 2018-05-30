2 face drug charges as police investigate toddler death

Posted On Wed. May 30th, 2018
MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — Police in New Hampshire found an array of drugs in an apartment during an investigation into the death of a 20-month-old child.

Police say two people have been charged with drug possession after Wednesday’s discovery.

Authorities in Manchester say the toddler died on May 25, and they executed a search warrant that day as part of the death investigation.

Thirty-one-year-old Joshua Garvey and 33-year-old Christen Gelinas were each charged with possession of controlled drugs with intent to distribute. Police say they found heroin, cocaine, crack and suboxone that had an estimated street value of over $5,400. Garvey also faces bail violation charges.

Gelinas and Garvey faced arraignment Wednesday. It wasn’t immediately known if they had lawyers.

There were no details on their relationship to the toddler or the child’s identity.

