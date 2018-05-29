Wind storm in India damages homes, leaves at least 10 dead

Posted On Tue. May 29th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

LUCKNOW, India (AP) — Officials say at least 10 people were killed overnight as strong winds swept through north India, uprooting trees that slammed through houses and crushed people inside.

Uttar Pradesh state spokesman Awanish Awasthi said Tuesday that six people had died in Unnao district, 40 kilometers (25 miles) south of Lucknow, the state capital. Four more people died in other towns in the state.

The winds were blowing at nearly 80 kph (50 mph), strong enough to blow down the walls of mud homes, or cause trees to collapse and destroy concrete houses.

North India has been pummeled repeatedly by wind and rain in recent weeks, including one storm that killed 134 people and another that killed 43.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Parade | Summer All-Star EATS!

Parade | Summer All-Star Eats!

RT-Weekend-May26 feature

RT Weekend Edition May 26 | Let's Boogie!

Athlon Sports & Life May: Golf, Indy Car, NASCAR and more...!!

Athlon Sports & Life May Magazine

Unstoppable | American Profile May Magazine!

Unstoppable! | American Profile May

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company