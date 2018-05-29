State investigates teen’s shooting by North Carolina officer

Posted On Tue. May 29th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

LAUREINBURG, N.C. (AP) — State police are investigating after a teen was shot and wounded by a police officer in North Carolina.

Laurinburg Police Chief Darwin Williams told news outlets he cannot talk about the Saturday morning shooting because it’s under investigation.

Police were called to a shooting around 2 a.m. Saturday.

Williams wouldn’t release the name of the teen or the officer, whom he says has been placed on leave during the investigation. The police department office was not open early Tuesday, a Scotland County dispatcher said.

Williams did not say whether there was body camera video of the shooting.

Scotland County NAACP president Herman Tyson told The Laurinburg Exchange he’s pleased state police are investigating.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Parade | Summer All-Star EATS!

Parade | Summer All-Star Eats!

RT-Weekend-May26 feature

RT Weekend Edition May 26 | Let's Boogie!

Athlon Sports & Life May: Golf, Indy Car, NASCAR and more...!!

Athlon Sports & Life May Magazine

Unstoppable | American Profile May Magazine!

Unstoppable! | American Profile May

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company