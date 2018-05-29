Report: 2 Belgian police officers killed in hostage standoff

Posted On Tue. May 29th, 2018
BRUSSELS (AP) — Belgian media say a gunman shot dead two police officers and a bystander in the eastern city of Liege. Two other people have been wounded.

State broadcaster RTBF said the shooting happened Tuesday near a cafe on the Boulevard d’Avroy.

The gunman fled the scene, taking a cleaning woman hostage at a nearby school, but he was later “neutralized,” RTBF report, quoting police and fire services.

There was no immediate indication that the incident was terror-related.

Video posted on Twitter by a person claiming to be a witness showed people running in the area. About six gunshots could be heard.

Belgian police and military have been on alert since suicide bombers killed 32 people at the Brussels airport and subway system in 2016.

