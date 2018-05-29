Officer suspended for comment about school massacre survivor

Posted On Tue. May 29th, 2018
COCONUT CREEK, Fla. (AP) — A Florida police department has suspended an officer for writing on Facebook that a student activist who survived a shooting massacre should be run over by a car.

Coconut Creek Police Chief Albert Arenal announced Tuesday that he has suspended Brian Valenti for five days without pay for posting a comment about Marjory Stoneman Douglas High senior David Hogg. The student had organized Friday a “die in” at the Publix supermarket chain over its support of a pro-NRA gubernatorial candidate.

Valenti posted he hoped “some old lady loses control of her car in that lot” under a photo of Hogg.

Valenti deleted the post. Union representative Rod Skirvin told the South Florida SunSentinel the 45-year-old veteran officer was sorry for his actions.

Seventeen people died in the Feb. 14 shooting.

