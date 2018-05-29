Mexican presidential candidate fined for campaign violations

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s electoral institute has fined independent presidential candidate Jaime Rodriguez more than $37,000 (739,000 pesos) for an assortment of alleged campaign violations.

In response, Rodriguez tweeted that the regulatory agency targets only independent candidate because it is controlled by the major parties.

The National Electoral Institute announced the fines in a statement Monday due to what it says was $650,000 (12,800,329 pesos) of “irregular financing” for the candidate known as “El Bronco.” It says it’s also forwarding the case to the Attorney General’s Office and Mexico’s tax agency for further investigation.

Rodriguez is on leave as governor of Nuevo Leon state. He’s one of four candidates in the July 1 presidential election. His campaign has largely framed itself as a threat to the status quo of the dominant political parties.

