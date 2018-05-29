Mastermind of lethal 1981 Brinks heist denied parole again

Posted On Tue. May 29th, 2018
NEW YORK (AP) — A federal panel has again denied parole to Mutulu Shakur, mastermind of a lethal 1981 Brinks robbery and stepfather of slain rapper Tupac Shakur.

Mutulu Shakur led a revolutionary group responsible for a series of armed robberies in New York and Connecticut, including the 1981 Brinks robbery in Nyack that resulted in the slayings of an armed guard and two police officers. He’s serving 60 years in the federal penitentiary in Victorville, California, for operating a criminal enterprise and other charges.

He was first denied early release in April 2016.

The 67-year-old Shakur led the Black Liberation Army and the Republic of New Afrika movement. Many of his supporters believe he’s a political prisoner.

The U.S. Parole Commission says Shakur’s next parole hearing is in May 2020.

