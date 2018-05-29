Markets Right Now: US indexes follow European stocks lower

Posted On Tue. May 29th, 2018
NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

U.S. stocks are opening lower, following sharp drops in Europe triggered by political uncertainty in Italy.

Banks and technology companies led the way lower on Wall Street in early trading on Tuesday. Bank of America gave up 1.8 percent and Oracle lost 1.2 percent.

Bond prices rose as investors moved money into lower-risk assets. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.87 percent.

Markets fell broadly in Europe after an attempt by populist parties to form a government in Italy failed. That helped send the euro down against the dollar.

The S&P 500 index fell 20 points, or 0.7 percent, to 2,701.

The Dow Jones industrial average lost 206 points, or 0.8 percent, to 24,547. The Nasdaq composite fell 37 points, or 0.5 percent, to 7,398.

