Large fire at 55-and-over condo complex destroys 10 units

Posted On Tue. May 29th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

STUART, Fla. (AP) — A large fire at a Florida condominium complex has destroyed at least 10 units.

The Martin County sheriff’s office says a section of the Cedar Pointe Villages complex in Stuart was engulfed by flames on Monday night. Firefighters contained the flames at the complex, a community for people 55 years or older near the Atlantic Ocean.

Sheriff William Snyder tells WPTV in West Palm Beach the man who lived in the corner apartment where the fire started told investigators he dropped a lit cigarette and “the next thing he knew there was smoke in his apartment.” The sheriff says a neighbor saw flames and smoke and called for help.

No serious injuries have been reported.

The Cedar Pointe Villages complex has 62 two-story buildings divided into eight villages.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Parade | Summer All-Star EATS!

Parade | Summer All-Star Eats!

RT-Weekend-May26 feature

RT Weekend Edition May 26 | Let's Boogie!

Athlon Sports & Life May: Golf, Indy Car, NASCAR and more...!!

Athlon Sports & Life May Magazine

Unstoppable | American Profile May Magazine!

Unstoppable! | American Profile May

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company