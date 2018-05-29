Killer of Dutch politician Fortuyn freed from parole order

Posted On Tue. May 29th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A judge has ruled that the man who murdered populist Dutch politician Pim Fortuyn no longer has to report to parole authorities, freeing him to emigrate.

Volkert van der Graaf was convicted of murder for gunning down Fortuyn on May 6, 2002, and sentenced to 18 years in prison. He was released in 2014 after serving two-thirds of his sentence but ordered to report every six weeks to a parole officer.

Tuesday’s written ruling says that the reporting order is no longer justified. Van der Graaf, an animal rights activist, applied to have the reporting order removed, saying he wanted to move overseas.

Fortuyn, an outspoken academic, shook up the Netherlands with his anti-immigrant rhetoric. He was hated by many on the left but popular among blue-collar Dutch.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Parade | Summer All-Star EATS!

Parade | Summer All-Star Eats!

RT-Weekend-May26 feature

RT Weekend Edition May 26 | Let's Boogie!

Athlon Sports & Life May: Golf, Indy Car, NASCAR and more...!!

Athlon Sports & Life May Magazine

Unstoppable | American Profile May Magazine!

Unstoppable! | American Profile May

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company