Kentucky student speaks of student power in bullhorn speech

Posted On Tue. May 29th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

COVINGTON, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky high school valedictorian used a bullhorn to give his graduation speech about the power of students to change the world after a Catholic diocese said he couldn’t make the speech during commencement.

With students and relatives watching, Bales gave his speech outside following Holy Cross High School’s graduation ceremony Friday in northern Kentucky.

Student council president Katherine Frantz also gave her speech by bullhorn after the diocese nixed it.

Diocese of Covington spokesman Tim Fitzgerald told news outlets the speeches weren’t submitted on time, and upon review “were political and inconsistent with the teaching of the Catholic Church.”

In his speech, Bales referenced the campaign for stricter gun laws by students at a Florida high school where 17 people were fatally shot in February.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Parade | Summer All-Star EATS!

Parade | Summer All-Star Eats!

RT-Weekend-May26 feature

RT Weekend Edition May 26 | Let's Boogie!

Athlon Sports & Life May: Golf, Indy Car, NASCAR and more...!!

Athlon Sports & Life May Magazine

Unstoppable | American Profile May Magazine!

Unstoppable! | American Profile May

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company