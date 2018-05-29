Hyundai investing $388M to update Alabama plant, build other

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Officials say Hyundai is planning to invest more than $350 million to build a plant in Alabama and also update an existing one there.

News outlets report the automotive manufacturer with headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, announced Tuesday that it will invest $388 million to construct the 260,000-square-foot (24,000-square-meter) engine head manufacturing plant, as well as enhance its assembly plant in Montgomery.

Gov. Kay Ivey says the investment will create 50 jobs in the area with an average annual salary of $52,000. Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama President and CEO Dong Ryeol Choi says the company is investing in new manufacturing technologies at the plant.

Officials say the money will support operations for making new models of Sonata and Elantra sedans. The new facility is scheduled to be operational by mid-2019.

