Greece: Italy turmoil won’t delay return to bond market

Posted On Tue. May 29th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s government says financial market turbulence caused by the political crisis in Italy has not changed plans to make a full return to bond markets this year.

Government spokesman Dimitris Tzanakopoulos said Tuesday that Greece was “troubled and concerned” by the developments in Italy but saw no need to change its plans for when Greece emerges from its third international bailout in late August.

Failure by two Italian populist parties to resolve a standoff with the country’s president and form a government has triggered a global market sell-off and abruptly pushed up Greek government borrowing rates.

Greece’s government is adamantly opposed to seeking a post-bailout precautionary credit line from rescue lenders, arguing it needs to reassert control over the economy following eight years of harsh conditions demanded by creditors.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Parade | Summer All-Star EATS!

Parade | Summer All-Star Eats!

RT-Weekend-May26 feature

RT Weekend Edition May 26 | Let's Boogie!

Athlon Sports & Life May: Golf, Indy Car, NASCAR and more...!!

Athlon Sports & Life May Magazine

Unstoppable | American Profile May Magazine!

Unstoppable! | American Profile May

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company