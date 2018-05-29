Fast-flowing lava oozes toward ocean on Hawaii’s Big Island

Posted On Tue. May 29th, 2018
HONOLULU (AP) — Fast-flowing lava rivers are oozing across Hawaii’s Big Island, prompting officials to urge remaining residents in the Leilani Estates and Lanipuna Gardens evacuation zones to flee immediately.

Explosions at the summit of Kilauea volcano and the fountaining of lava at fissures are blowing volcanic gases, pollution and ash around the island.

Authorities are advising residents to minimize exposure to those elements to avoid physical irritation.

A new fissure has opened, bringing the total to 24 since the volcano began erupting on May 3.

Lava had also covered two wells at a geothermal plant as of Sunday. Authorities say there has not been a release of gases there.

National Park Service spokeswoman Jessica Ferracane says Hawaii’s Volcanoes National Park remains closed.

