10 injured after man falsely claims bomb on Indonesia plane

Posted On Tue. May 29th, 2018
JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Police say 10 passengers on an Indonesian flight preparing to take off from Borneo island were injured, mostly with broken bones and head wounds, after a man falsely said there was a bomb on board.

Police spokesman Nanang Purnomo said other passengers overheard the 26-year-old man, Frantinus Nirigi, telling a flight attendant there was a bomb on the Lion Air plane, which was carrying 189 passengers to Jakarta on Monday night.

Purnomo said another passenger broke the emergency exit windows. He and Nirigi were arrested.

Video online showed dozens of people standing on the Boeing 737’s right wing. Some slid down the right engine and landed on the tarmac.

Purnomo said eight passengers had broken bones and head wounds. Two had minor injuries.

He said an inspection found no bomb.

