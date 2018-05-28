Violence returns to anti-government protests in Nicaragua

Posted On Mon. May 28th, 2018
MANAGUA, Nicaragua (AP) — Violence returned to protests against Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega on Monday when riot police confronted protesters and students seized a university.

Students demanding greater democracy and Ortega’s resignation took over the Engineering University in Managua, the capital.

Government supporters quickly gathered to end the takeover, but anti-government protesters rallied to support the students.

The opposition demonstrators then partially set fire to the pro-government radio station Radio Ya, whose offices are located near the university.

Police were sent to contain the protests and there were reports of people injured.

Protests also broke out in the city of Masaya, where the prosecutors’ offices were set afire.

The demonstrations erupted in mid-April after Ortega imposed austerity measures for Nicaragua’s social security system. At least 76 people died amid a violent response from police and government-allied Sandinista youth groups.

Last week, Nicaragua’s Roman Catholic leadership announced that it was indefinitely suspending church-mediated talks between the government and its critics due to a lack of progress.

The government is demanding that protesters stop blocking roads.

