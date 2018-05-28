Trump honors ‘America’s greatest heroes’ on Memorial Day

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — President Donald Trump says he’s come to the “sacred soil” of Arlington National Cemetery on Memorial Day to honor “the lives and deeds of America’s greatest heroes.”

He told an audience of Cabinet members, military leaders, veterans, families of the fallen and others gathered Tuesday in the marble amphitheater near the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier that all Americans “strive to be worthy” of the sacrifice they made on behalf of a thankful nation.

Trump marked his second Memorial Day as commander in chief by laying a wreath at the tomb.

Before heading to the hallowed grounds across the Potomac River from the nation’s capital, Trump tweeted that “those who died for our great country would be very happy and proud at how well our country is doing today.”

