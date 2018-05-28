Swiss Re, Softbank call off talks on potential investment

Posted On Mon. May 28th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

GENEVA (AP) — Insurance company Swiss Re and Softbank have agreed to end discussions about a potential minority investment by the Japanese technology conglomerate.

Swiss Re didn’t give reasons for the move in a brief statement Monday. The companies had announced in February that they were in preliminary discussions.

Zurich-based Swiss Re is one of the world’s biggest reinsurers, which provide backup policies to companies that write primary insurance policies.

The company said it will “further explore business ideas between Swiss Re’s operative entities and the portfolio companies of Softbank.”

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Parade | Summer All-Star EATS!

Parade | Summer All-Star Eats!

RT-Weekend-May26 feature

RT Weekend Edition May 26 | Let's Boogie!

Athlon Sports & Life May: Golf, Indy Car, NASCAR and more...!!

Athlon Sports & Life May Magazine

Unstoppable | American Profile May Magazine!

Unstoppable! | American Profile May

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company