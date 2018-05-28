Paris migrant hero who saved dangling child to meet Macron

Posted On Mon. May 28th, 2018
PARIS (AP) — A migrant from Mali living illegally in France is being honored by President Emmanuel Macron for scaling an apartment building over the weekend to save a 4-year-old child dangling from a fifth-floor balcony.

The French leader is meeting with the migrant, identified as 22-year-old Mamoudou Gassama, on Monday at the presidential Elysee Palace.

Gassama quickly scaled a building in Paris’ northern 18th district on Saturday, climbing from balcony to balcony until reaching the fifth floor, to grab the child clinging for life and whisk it to safety.

The French media reported that the father of the small child was detained for alleged parental neglect.

Gassama’s efforts went viral on social media, and he also got accolades from Paris’ mayor. Gassama said later “thank God” that he saved the child.

