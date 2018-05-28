Canadian-owned mine cuts back in Mexico over safety

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Canada’s Pan American Silver Corp. says it is cutting back operations at its mine in northern Mexico.

The company’s president says employees have had security incidents on access roads leading to the mine in Chihuahua state, a region plagued by drug cartels.

Michael Steinmann said in a statement Monday that “with the recent incidents that have occurred along the access roads, we have determined the prudent course of action is to suspend personnel movements to and from the mine until the roads are safe for our employees.”

Workers were holed up at the mine over the weekend, afraid to leave because of threats by armed groups.

The company said ore-stacking and processing at the open pit mine are still operating.

It said some employees had been evacuated on private planes.

