Canadian-owned mine cuts back in Mexico over safety

Posted On Mon. May 28th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Canada’s Pan American Silver Corp. says it is cutting back operations at its mine in northern Mexico.

The company’s president says employees have had security incidents on access roads leading to the mine in Chihuahua state, a region plagued by drug cartels.

Michael Steinmann said in a statement Monday that “with the recent incidents that have occurred along the access roads, we have determined the prudent course of action is to suspend personnel movements to and from the mine until the roads are safe for our employees.”

Workers were holed up at the mine over the weekend, afraid to leave because of threats by armed groups.

The company said ore-stacking and processing at the open pit mine are still operating.

It said some employees had been evacuated on private planes.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Parade | Summer All-Star EATS!

Parade | Summer All-Star Eats!

RT-Weekend-May26 feature

RT Weekend Edition May 26 | Let's Boogie!

Athlon Sports & Life May: Golf, Indy Car, NASCAR and more...!!

Athlon Sports & Life May Magazine

Unstoppable | American Profile May Magazine!

Unstoppable! | American Profile May

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company