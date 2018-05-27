Search for 14-month-old toddler to resume Monday

Posted On Sun. May 27th, 2018
SODUS, N.Y. (AP) — The western New York search for a 14-month-old boy whose mother’s body was found in the woods enters its sixth day Monday.

The search for Owen Hidalgo-Calderon has been a daily quest by authorities since the body of his 18-year-old mother, Selena Hidalgo-Calderon, was found Wednesday.

An Amber Alert Friday described the search for the missing boy after the child last seen May 16 was taken under circumstances leading police to believe he was in danger of serious harm or death.

The mother’s body was found at a farm in the Wayne County town of Sodus where she and her boyfriend, 25-year-old Edward Reyes, worked. Reyes was arrested Wednesday night on charges of tampering with evidence. Wayne County Sheriff Barry Virts says he admitted burying the woman but not killing her.

