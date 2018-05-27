George H.W. Bush hospitalized in Maine

Posted On Sun. May 27th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

BIDDEFORD, Maine (AP) — A spokesman for former President George H.W. Bush says the 93-year-old has been hospitalized for low blood pressure and fatigue.

Spokesman Jim McGrath tweeted just after 2 p.m. Sunday that Bush will likely remain in the hospital for a few days.

Bush is being treated at Southern Maine Health Care in Biddeford. McGrath said Bush is awake, alert and not in any discomfort.

A hospital spokeswoman said Sunday all information would be released by the Bush family.

The 41st president is spending the summer at the family compound in Kennebunkport. He attended a pancake breakfast Saturday at the local American Legion.

Bush’s wife of 73 years, Barbara, died last month.

The day after his wife’s funeral, Bush was hospitalized in Houston for an infection for 13 days.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Parade | Summer All-Star EATS!

Parade | Summer All-Star Eats!

RT-Weekend-May26 feature

RT Weekend Edition May 26 | Let's Boogie!

Athlon Sports & Life May: Golf, Indy Car, NASCAR and more...!!

Athlon Sports & Life May Magazine

Unstoppable | American Profile May Magazine!

Unstoppable! | American Profile May

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company