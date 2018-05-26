MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Marijuana advocate known as NJ Weedman acquitted in retrial

Posted On Sat. May 26th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey marijuana advocate dubbed NJ Weedman has been acquitted of witness tampering in his retrial.

NJ.com reports that Ed Forchion raised his arms in victory after the verdict Thursday in Mercer County Superior Court. His supporters cheered and he smilingly invited the prosecutor to his victory party.

The charges stemmed from a raid narcotics officers executed at his Trenton eatery. Forchion streamed his March 2017 arrest live on Facebook and denied the charges.

Prosecutors argued that he was putting an informant at risk by spreading his name on social media. He said he was just exercising his First Amendment rights.

A jury in November acquitted him of one count of witness tampering and couldn’t reach a verdict on the second. He acted as his own attorney both times.

___

Information from: NJ.com, http://www.nj.com

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Parade | Summer All-Star EATS!

Parade | Summer All-Star Eats!

RT-Weekend-May26 feature

RT Weekend Edition May 26 | Let's Boogie!

Athlon Sports & Life May: Golf, Indy Car, NASCAR and more...!!

Athlon Sports & Life May Magazine

Unstoppable | American Profile May Magazine!

Unstoppable! | American Profile May

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company