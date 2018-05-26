MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Man barges onto school bus, holds knife to driver

Posted On Sat. May 26th, 2018
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Authorities say a Southern California man barged onto a school bus carrying about a dozen children and held a knife to the driver’s head before witnesses dragged him away.

The San Diego Union-Tribune reported Saturday that parents and others in the community of Campo helped the children escape out the rear emergency exit.

Sheriff’s Sgt. William Uelen says the driver opened the door Friday morning for the man, thinking he was a parent trying to hold the bus for a child who was late.

A parent flagged down a passing driver who jumped on the bus and helped pry the knife from the man’s hands.

Uelen says no one was injured.

Authorities arrested 37-year-old Matthew Barker. Uelen says Barker was previously known to authorities and had drug issues.

