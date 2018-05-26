MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Hundreds rally on Polish Mother’s Day to support disabled

Posted On Sat. May 26th, 2018
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Hundreds of people have gathered in Warsaw on Mother’s Day in Poland to show solidarity with parents of disabled children staging a sit-in inside parliament.

The families have been protesting the amount of state aid given to people raising children with disabilities. Some, but not all of their demands have been met during the more than a month that parents have protested with their children in the parliament building.

The supporters standing in the rain outside on Saturday held banners with slogans such as “We are with you, super-mothers.”

Critics of Poland’s ruling Law and Justice party see the refusal to meet all the families’ demands as cold-hearted. Ruling party members say the state cannot afford all the demands and accuse opposition lawmakers of exploiting the issue for political gain.

