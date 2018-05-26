MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Head of Chilean church’s anti-abuse panel resigns

Posted On Sat. May 26th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — The president of the Chilean Catholic Church’s Commission for the Prevention of Abuses has resigned after acknowledging he was slow to investigate allegations of misconduct in his diocese.

The church’s Episcopal Conference announced Saturday it had accepted the resignation by Rancagua Bishop Alejandro Goic. He remains bishop of the diocese.

Its statement says that “difficulties that have occurred in the diocese he leads have made this determination necessary.”

Fourteen priests in Goic’s diocense have been temporarily suspended over the past week.

A week ago, Goic apologized for failing to promptly investigate a reported case of sexual abuse in his diocese. Every bishop in the South American country has offered to resign over what Pope Francis said was their negligence in protecting children.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Parade | Summer All-Star EATS!

Parade | Summer All-Star Eats!

RT-Weekend-May26 feature

RT Weekend Edition May 26 | Let's Boogie!

Athlon Sports & Life May: Golf, Indy Car, NASCAR and more...!!

Athlon Sports & Life May Magazine

Unstoppable | American Profile May Magazine!

Unstoppable! | American Profile May

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company