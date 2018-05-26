MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Detained Iranian-British woman to face 'security charges'

Posted On Sat. May 26th, 2018
TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s semi-official Tasnim news agency is reporting that an Iranian-British woman detained in Tehran is to face trial on “security charges.”

Tasnim quotes the head of Tehran Revolutionary Court, Mousa Ghazanfarabadi, making the announcement, without elaborating.

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe appeared last Sunday at branch 15 of the Revolutionary court and requested a lawyer. The presiding judge said hearings would resume once an attorney is appointed.

On Wednesday, the chief justice of Tehran province, Gholam-Hossein Esmaili, said Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s next hearing would be held in the coming weeks.

