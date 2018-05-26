MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

4 hospitalized after oil tanks explode in West Virginia

Posted On Sat. May 26th, 2018
WEST UNION, W.Va. (AP) — Four people have been hospitalized after oil tanks exploded in West Virginia.

News outlets report a company was removing three oil tanks in West Union on Friday when the tanks exploded. State Department of Environmental Protection spokesman Jake Glance said workers were dismantling the tanks with some type of torch. But the tanks were not entirely empty and caught fire.

A report from the Department of Environmental Protection says the tanks’ contents spilled into a nearby stream. Officials said they did not know how much was spilled.

The work was done in a residential area. But officials say only the workers were injured.

