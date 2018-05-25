Treasury Department seeks rightful owners of military medals

Posted On Fri. May 25th, 2018
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The Pennsylvania Treasury Department hopes rightful owners will come forward to claim more than 500 military medals that have ended up in its possession.

Democratic Treasurer Joe Torsella said Friday some were reported to his agency as unclaimed property.

Seven of the medals, including three Purple Hearts, were recently turned over the proper veterans or their families.

The procedure to establish ownership of war medals can be lengthy and involve genealogical research.

At least 12 of the medals the department currently has are Purple Hearts. The rest are various honors related to military service.

A spokeswoman says the Treasury Department doesn’t provide a detailed description of them on the state website because of procedures used to verify ownership.

The department will help potential claimants assert their right to a medal.

