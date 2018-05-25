Parents of sexually abused child say plea deal too light

Posted On Fri. May 25th, 2018
STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — The parents of a sexually abused child are upset with a California plea deal in which a 79-year-old man who pleaded no contest to felony statutory rape was sentenced to just 90 days detention and will not have to register as a sex offender.

The Record newspaper of Stockton reported that Lyle Burgess was sentenced Wednesday to detention at an alternative work program or at home and will be under informal probation for five years.

Burgess pleaded no contest to felony statutory rape of a child who is now 7 years old.

The judge reminded the parents at the sentencing hearing that they felt the agreement was fair when it was reached.

Robert Himelblau, supervising deputy district attorney for San Joaquin County, said the crime did not involve penetration.

