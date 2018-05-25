Italy PM-designate focuses on savings lost in bank failures

Posted On Fri. May 25th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

ROME (AP) — Italy’s premier-designate, Giuseppe Conte, is meeting with the Bank of Italy governor as part of consultations ahead of forming a government.

While customary, the meeting Friday with Ignazio Visco has significance given the 5-Star Movement’s call not to confirm the renewal of his mandate.

Conte is expected to discuss the loss of Italian savings when a series of small banks failed, after meeting with some of those who lost money Thursday evening. While the outgoing government has covered a very small part of the losses, Conte says he intends to make awarding damages a priority.

Elio Lannuti, a senator who is head of the ADUSBEF consumer advocate group, estimates 500,000 families lost tens of billions of euros. He called Conte’s meeting “a first symbolic act of respect.”

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Athlon Sports & Life May: Golf, Indy Car, NASCAR and more...!!

Athlon Sports & Life May Magazine

Unstoppable | American Profile May Magazine!

Unstoppable! | American Profile May

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

RT Weekend Edition vault

Home & Garden Fostoria Style

Home & Garden Feature

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company