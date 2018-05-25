Italy PM-designate focuses on savings lost in bank failures

ROME (AP) — Italy’s premier-designate, Giuseppe Conte, is meeting with the Bank of Italy governor as part of consultations ahead of forming a government.

While customary, the meeting Friday with Ignazio Visco has significance given the 5-Star Movement’s call not to confirm the renewal of his mandate.

Conte is expected to discuss the loss of Italian savings when a series of small banks failed, after meeting with some of those who lost money Thursday evening. While the outgoing government has covered a very small part of the losses, Conte says he intends to make awarding damages a priority.

Elio Lannuti, a senator who is head of the ADUSBEF consumer advocate group, estimates 500,000 families lost tens of billions of euros. He called Conte’s meeting “a first symbolic act of respect.”

Comments

comments