Inflamed by social media, mobs kill at least 3 in India

Posted On Fri. May 25th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

HYDERABAD, India (AP) — Police say mobs of terrified villagers have killed at least three people and attacked several others in southern India after social media messages warned that gangs of kidnappers were roaming the region in search of children.

Police say there is no indication that such gangs actually exist.

Police officer E. Ramchandra Reddy says six villagers have been arrested for allegedly killing a 33-year-old motorized rickshaw driver in Jiyapalli, a village in Telangana state, on Wednesday night. The villagers suspected the driver was a child abductor.

Two deaths were reported in similar attacks Tuesday in other villages in the state, Reddy said Friday.

T. Suneel Kumar, a top police officer in neighboring Karnataka state, said there have been no incidents of gangs abducting children, despite video messages circulating on social media.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Athlon Sports & Life May: Golf, Indy Car, NASCAR and more...!!

Athlon Sports & Life May Magazine

Unstoppable | American Profile May Magazine!

Unstoppable! | American Profile May

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

RT Weekend Edition vault

Home & Garden Fostoria Style

Home & Garden Feature

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company