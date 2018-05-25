French defense ministry suspects 2 secret agents of treason

PARIS (AP) — France’s defense ministry says two retired members of its secret services are suspected of being double agents for an unnamed foreign power.

The ministry said in a statement released late Thursday the two men have been brought before an investigating judge over suspicion of “treason through delivering information to a foreign power” and “compromising the secrecy of national defense.”

The ministry did not specify for which country the agents are suspected to have worked. It mentions “very serious actions” detected by France’s foreign intelligence agency DGSE, without other details.

Defense minister Florence Parly, speaking on CNews television, said their actions could “potentially compromise state security.”

Le Monde newspaper reports the two were been arrested in December and have been detained since then.

