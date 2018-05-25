AP Explains: What’s changing under new data privacy rules

Posted On Fri. May 25th, 2018
New data and privacy rules are taking effect in Europe Friday. They clarify rights that people have over how companies around the world collect and analyze personal data for targeted advertising and other tasks.

The rules are prompting companies to rewrite privacy policies and in some cases, apply the European Union’s tougher standards even in the U.S. and other regions where privacy laws are weak.

But the rules let companies continue to collect and use data, as long as they can justify it.

Although the rules take effect as Facebook faces an enormous privacy crisis, they have been in the works for years. The rules, known as the General Data Protection Regulation, apply to all users in the 28-nation EU, regardless of where the companies with the data are located.

