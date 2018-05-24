The Latest: Panel: Questions about porn site ‘disgusting’

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Latest on the investigation of Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens (all times local):

10 a.m.

The chairman of a special legislative committee investigating Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens says it is “disgusting” that defense lawyers asked a woman involved in a 2015 affair with Greitens if she sent photos to a porn site.

The committee is investigating allegations related to the affair that took place before Greitens was elected, including allegations that he took a partially nude photo of the woman during an encounter in the basement of his St. Louis home in March 2015. The Legislature is meeting in special session to consider impeachment of the Republican governor.

On Wednesday, the committee reviewed questioning of the woman by Greitens’ lawyers about photos on a porn site. The woman said she never uploaded photos to a porn site, and the committee said the photos were clearly not her.

Chairman Jay Barnes, a Republican, called the questioning “disgusting.”

8:40 a.m.

Attorneys for Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens want lawmakers investigating the governor to issue a variety of subpoenas to probe more deeply into the source of a cash payment related to sexual misconduct allegations against him.

Greitens’ attorneys said in a letter to lawmakers that a key question remains unanswered after The Missouri Times publisher Scott Faughn testified Wednesday.

Faughn said he paid $120,000 cash to a lawyer representing the ex-husband of a woman who had an affair with Greitens, but he declined to say how he got the money. Faughn said most of the money was to purchase an audio recording the man made of his wife describing a sexual encounter with Greitens.

Greitens’ attorneys want subpoenas served to Faughn and several others to try to reveal the money source.

