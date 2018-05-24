Something’s missing in HBO’s new film on John McCain’s life

Posted On Thu. May 24th, 2018
NEW YORK (AP) — The words “Donald Trump” are not heard anywhere in HBO’s new documentary on Sen. John McCain, which debuts on Memorial Day. That’s not a coincidence.

The filmmakers said they didn’t include anything about Trump and the bickering between the two men partly because they believe it will be a minor part of McCain’s life story.

Peter Kunhardt, who made the film with his sons, George and Teddy, said he didn’t want the oxygen to be sucked out of the room by what’s going on right now.

Trump has criticized McCain, saying he doesn’t consider the Arizona senator and former prisoner of war in Vietnam to be a hero because he was captured. McCain cast the Senate vote stopping a bill that would have repealed former President Obama’s health care plan.

