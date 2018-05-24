London couple convicted of murdering nanny, burning her body

Posted On Thu. May 24th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

LONDON (AP) — A couple has been found guilty of murdering their French nanny and burning her body on a bonfire in their London backyard.

A jury at London’s Central Criminal Court convicted 35-year-old Sabrina Kouider and 40-year-old Ouissem Medouni on Thursday after six days of deliberation.

The couple denied killing Sophie Lionnet, though they admitted disposing of the body. Each defendant blamed the other for the death of the 21-year-old Frenchwoman.

Prosecutors say the pair killed Lionnet after becoming obsessed with the belief she was in league with Kouider’s ex-boyfriend Mark Walton, a founding member of Irish boy band Boyzone.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Athlon Sports & Life May: Golf, Indy Car, NASCAR and more...!!

Athlon Sports & Life May Magazine

Unstoppable | American Profile May Magazine!

Unstoppable! | American Profile May

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

RT Weekend Edition vault

Home & Garden Fostoria Style

Home & Garden Feature

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company