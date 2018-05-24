Funeral to be held for teacher killed in school bus crash

Posted On Thu. May 24th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

PARAMUS, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey middle school teacher will be laid to rest one week after she died when the school bus she was riding in collided with a dump truck.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated Thursday for 51-year-old Jennifer Williamson in Paramus. Her obituary notes she “taught in the same grade and same classroom in East Brook Middle School for 20 years.”

The teacher and 10-year-old fifth-grader Miranda Vargas were killed in the crash that also injured more than 40 others. The bus was one of three taking students on a field trip.

NJ.com reported Transportation Department video showed the bus merged onto Interstate 80 and then turned sharply toward an illegal U-turn area.

The crash remains under investigation.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Athlon Sports & Life May: Golf, Indy Car, NASCAR and more...!!

Athlon Sports & Life May Magazine

Unstoppable | American Profile May Magazine!

Unstoppable! | American Profile May

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

RT Weekend Edition vault

Home & Garden Fostoria Style

Home & Garden Feature

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company