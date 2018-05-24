Chicago suspect in shooting of ATF agent pleads not guilty

Posted On Thu. May 24th, 2018
CHICAGO (AP) — A man accused of shooting an Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives agent on Chicago’s South Side has pleaded not guilty.

Ernesto Godinez is charged with assaulting an ATF agent with a deadly weapon in the May 4 shooting. He could be sentenced to up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

The 28-year-old Godinez entered his plea during a brief hearing Tuesday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Jeffrey Gilbert.

Prosecutors allege Godinez fired five rounds from the mouth of the gangway, shooting the agent in the face. He was working on a covert operation with Chicago police in the pre-dawn hours in the Back of the Yards neighborhood. The agent was released from the hospital days later.

Defense attorney Lawrence Hyman has ridiculed the evidence in court as flimsy.

