Algeria denies rights abuses in migrant expulsions

Posted On Thu. May 24th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

ALGIERS, Algeria (AP) — Algeria’s government denies any human rights abuses against African migrants who have been expelled from the country in large numbers, refuting U.N. allegations.

The country’s foreign affairs ministry said in a statement Thursday that Algeria was carrying out the expulsions according to both its own laws and international obligations and denounced the allegations as a concerted campaign by non-governmental organizations that have unfairly damaged the country’s relationship with its southern neighbors.

The U.N. High Commission on Human Rights has called on Algeria to stop the mass expulsions, saying they violate international human rights law.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Athlon Sports & Life May: Golf, Indy Car, NASCAR and more...!!

Athlon Sports & Life May Magazine

Unstoppable | American Profile May Magazine!

Unstoppable! | American Profile May

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

RT Weekend Edition vault

Home & Garden Fostoria Style

Home & Garden Feature

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company