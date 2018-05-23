Israel court freezes deportation order against rights worker

Posted On Wed. May 23rd, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

JERUSALEM (AP) — Human Rights Watch says an Israeli court has frozen an expulsion order against its local director, allowing him to remain in the country while he fights the planned deportation.

Israel this month ordered Omar Shakir to leave the country, claiming he supports boycotts of Israel. The group says that neither it nor Shakir, a U.S. citizen, support boycotts and accuses the government of trying to stifle criticism of its human rights record.

Shakir had been given until midnight on Thursday to leave, even though he has filed an appeal to overturn the deportation.

In its decision Wednesday, a Jerusalem court ordered the Interior Ministry to allow him to remain in Israel for the duration of the legal proceedings.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Athlon Sports & Life May: Golf, Indy Car, NASCAR and more...!!

Athlon Sports & Life May Magazine

Unstoppable | American Profile May Magazine!

Unstoppable! | American Profile May

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

RT Weekend Edition vault

Home & Garden Fostoria Style

Home & Garden Feature

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company