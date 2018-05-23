Cousin of 6-term Providence mayor Cianci running for council

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Cianci is once again running for office in Providence.

Steven Cianci, a cousin of the late Mayor Buddy Cianci, is running for a seat on the City Council as a Democrat.

The Providence Journal reports he launched his campaign at a pizza restaurant in front of about 50 supporters on Tuesday night. Cianci told WJAR-TV last week he occasionally worked on his cousin’s campaigns, but has never run for office.

The property manager will challenge Democratic incumbent Jo-Ann Ryan in the September primary.

Cianci says he’s running because the city needs new leadership and ideas.

Buddy Cianci served as mayor of Providence for six terms and was forced out of office twice due to felonies. He served more than four years in prison for corruption. He died in 2016.

