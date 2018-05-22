Purported mother of poisoned Russian spy speaks out

Posted On Tue. May 22nd, 2018
MOSCOW (AP) — Russian state TV has interviewed a woman it claims to be the mother of a former Russian spy poisoned in Britain.

Sergei Skripal was discharged from a British hospital last week more than two months after he was poisoned with a nerve agent. His daughter, who was also poisoned, was discharged last month.

The Skripals have been taken to an undisclosed location.

Russia’s Channel One on Monday showed an interview with the woman it said was Sergei Skripal’s mother. The woman said she has not talked to her son since he was hospitalized and appealed for British authorities to allow Skripal to give her a call.

Neither the British authorities nor the only known Skripal family member in Russia has ever mentioned that Skripal’s mother was still alive.

