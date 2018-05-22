Cyprus toughens vetting for investment-for-passport scheme

Posted On Tue. May 22nd, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Cyprus’ finance minister says the government has toughened up vetting procedures for applicants hoping to be granted a Cypriot passport under the country’s investors’ naturalization scheme.

Harris Georgiades said Tuesday the new procedures will be “stricter and more credible.” The number of passports granted under the scheme will be capped at 700 a year.

He said that on top of the scrutiny Cypriot authorities currently put applications through, foreign agencies will also carry out “exhaustive checks” to ensure the suitability of any applicant.

Georgiades conceded that there may have been “weaknesses” to procedures under the previous rules. But he rejected the notion that “the Cypriot passport is up for sale” and dismissed previous media reports making similar insinuations.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Unstoppable | American Profile May Magazine!

Unstoppable! | American Profile May

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

RT Weekend Edition vault

Home & Garden Fostoria Style

Home & Garden Feature

Sory-Living-May-Magazine issue!

'Here Comes the Sun' | Spry Living May

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company