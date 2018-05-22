China cutting auto import taxes July

BEIJING (AP) — China has announced it will reduce auto import duties effective July 1 following promises to buy more U.S. goods and end restrictions on foreign ownership in the industry.

The Finance Ministry said Tuesday that charges for many imported vehicles will be reduced from 25 percent to 15 percent.

Automakers had been awaiting details since President Xi Jinping promised in April to ease ownership restrictions in the Chinese auto industry and cut import duties.

Xi’s government promised Saturday to increase purchases of U.S. goods in response to pressure from President Donald Trump to narrow China’s multibillion-dollar trade surplus with the United States.

Comments

comments