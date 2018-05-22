China cutting auto import taxes July

Posted On Tue. May 22nd, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

BEIJING (AP) — China has announced it will reduce auto import duties effective July 1 following promises to buy more U.S. goods and end restrictions on foreign ownership in the industry.

The Finance Ministry said Tuesday that charges for many imported vehicles will be reduced from 25 percent to 15 percent.

Automakers had been awaiting details since President Xi Jinping promised in April to ease ownership restrictions in the Chinese auto industry and cut import duties.

Xi’s government promised Saturday to increase purchases of U.S. goods in response to pressure from President Donald Trump to narrow China’s multibillion-dollar trade surplus with the United States.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Unstoppable | American Profile May Magazine!

Unstoppable! | American Profile May

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

RT Weekend Edition vault

Home & Garden Fostoria Style

Home & Garden Feature

Sory-Living-May-Magazine issue!

'Here Comes the Sun' | Spry Living May

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company