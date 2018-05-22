Ariana Grande offers message of hope on attack anniversary

Posted On Tue. May 22nd, 2018
LONDON (AP) — Ariana Grande has shared a message of hope with fans on the anniversary of the bombing at Manchester Arena that killed 22 people.

The pop star tells survivors and the families of victims that she is “thinking of you all today and every day.”

The singer was performing at the arena when Salman Abedi detonated a suicide device last year.

Tuesday’s anniversary will be marked with a remembrance service at Manchester Cathedral. The Duke of Cambridge, Prime Minister Theresa May and emergency workers who responded to the attack will join hundreds of survivors for the event.

Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham says it is a day to “come together.”

