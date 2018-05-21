Man who claims prosecutors withheld evidence set to be freed

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A Louisiana judge has ordered the release of an inmate whose attorneys have accused prosecutors of withholding “staggering” evidence of the man’s innocence in a pizza deliveryman’s killing two decades ago.

One of Corey Williams’ attorneys says a plea deal with Caddo Parish prosecutors will allow Corey Williams to be freed as soon as Tuesday from Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola.

Attorney Amir Ali says Williams pleaded guilty Monday to manslaughter and obstruction of justice after prosecutors and defense lawyers asked state District Court Judge Katherine Dorroh to vacate his murder conviction.

The deal comes several weeks after Williams’ attorneys asked the U.S. Supreme Court to review the case.

Williams, now 36, was an intellectually disabled teenager when police arrested him in the January 1998 shooting death of Jarvis Griffin.

Comments

comments