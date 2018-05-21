MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Man who claims prosecutors withheld evidence set to be freed

Posted On Mon. May 21st, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A Louisiana judge has ordered the release of an inmate whose attorneys have accused prosecutors of withholding “staggering” evidence of the man’s innocence in a pizza deliveryman’s killing two decades ago.

One of Corey Williams’ attorneys says a plea deal with Caddo Parish prosecutors will allow Corey Williams to be freed as soon as Tuesday from Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola.

Attorney Amir Ali says Williams pleaded guilty Monday to manslaughter and obstruction of justice after prosecutors and defense lawyers asked state District Court Judge Katherine Dorroh to vacate his murder conviction.

The deal comes several weeks after Williams’ attorneys asked the U.S. Supreme Court to review the case.

Williams, now 36, was an intellectually disabled teenager when police arrested him in the January 1998 shooting death of Jarvis Griffin.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Unstoppable | American Profile May Magazine!

Unstoppable! | American Profile May

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

RT Weekend Edition vault

Home & Garden Fostoria Style

Home & Garden Feature

Sory-Living-May-Magazine issue!

'Here Comes the Sun' | Spry Living May

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company