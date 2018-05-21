Man dies at San Francisco airport in fall from mezzanine

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A man has died at San Francisco International Airport after falling from a mezzanine level to a baggage area.

Airport spokesman Doug Yakel said the circumstances of the fall were being investigated.

The incident occurred in Terminal 3 around 8:45 a.m. Monday.

Officials did not immediately identify the man, described as in his late 50s or early 60s.

There was no immediate indication if the man was a traveler or an employee.

