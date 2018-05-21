MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Man dies at San Francisco airport in fall from mezzanine

Posted On Mon. May 21st, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A man has died at San Francisco International Airport after falling from a mezzanine level to a baggage area.

Airport spokesman Doug Yakel said the circumstances of the fall were being investigated.

The incident occurred in Terminal 3 around 8:45 a.m. Monday.

Officials did not immediately identify the man, described as in his late 50s or early 60s.

There was no immediate indication if the man was a traveler or an employee.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Unstoppable | American Profile May Magazine!

Unstoppable! | American Profile May

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

RT Weekend Edition vault

Home & Garden Fostoria Style

Home & Garden Feature

Sory-Living-May-Magazine issue!

'Here Comes the Sun' | Spry Living May

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company