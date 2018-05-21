French stars Bardot, Marceau campaign for animal welfare

Posted On Mon. May 21st, 2018
PARIS (AP) — Actresses Brigitte Bardot and Sophie Marceau are leading French campaigns for mandatory cameras in slaughterhouses and a ban on the sale of eggs from caged hens.

The debate on a farming and food industry bill will begin on Tuesday in France’s parliament.

Thirteen animal rights associations are calling on lawmakers to support amendments on slaughterhouses and caged hens.

In a video released by the Bardot Foundation, the former film star — now an animal rights activist — expresses her “revolt at the way animals are slaughtered.”

The government’s bill includes measures for better respect of animal welfare through enhanced controls.

In recent years, a string of undercover videos has revealed shocking slaughterhouse conditions in the country — showing various abuses on pigs, cows, sheep and hens.

