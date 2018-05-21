MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

FBI: Airplane passenger urinated, made crude comments

Posted On Mon. May 21st, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a drunken passenger urinated on an airplane after flight attendants moved him for touching a woman’s leg and making crude comments.

A federal complaint accuses Michael A. Haag of one count each of interfering with flight attendants and exposing himself on the flight Thursday from Denver to Charleston, South Carolina.

An FBI agent writes Haag ordered vodka drinks and made one woman uncomfortable with crude comments. The agent wrote another woman began yelling when Haag touched her leg repeatedly.

The complaint says Haag was moved to another seat, where a third passenger saw him take off his seatbelt and urinate on the seat in front of him.

A public defender who appeared with Haag in court didn’t immediately respond to a message left seeking comment Monday night.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Unstoppable | American Profile May Magazine!

Unstoppable! | American Profile May

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

RT Weekend Edition vault

Home & Garden Fostoria Style

Home & Garden Feature

Sory-Living-May-Magazine issue!

'Here Comes the Sun' | Spry Living May

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company